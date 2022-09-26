Szczesny makes his return to the pitch in Poland victory

On Sunday evening, Wales hosted Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium for their final group fixture in the UEFA Nations League A.

The occasion marked the return of Wojciech Szczesny who has been absent since sustaining an injury against Spezia almost a month ago.

The Juventus custodian had already missed the first two fixtures of the club’s campaign and only played one full match since the start of the season.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old looked in a great shape for his national team yesterday. The Poles emerged victorious thanks to a solitary goal from Karol Swiderski.

But as ilBianconero tells, Szczesny was vital for Poland’s victory, making at least a couple of critical interventions to preserve a clean sheet.

Therefore, the Poles secured their League A spot for the upcoming edition of the tournament by finishing third in their group behind Netherlands and Belgium, while Wales dropped to League B after ending their campaign at the bottom of the table.

As for Juventus, the club will be pleased with the performance of its number one, even though Mattia Perin has been serving gallantly in his absence.

On another note, Szczesny’s compatriot Arkadiusz Milik remained on the bench as an unused substitute for the duration of the encounter.