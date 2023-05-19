Szczesny
Szczesny not interested in personal praise after Juventus crash out of Europa League

May 19, 2023 - 8:53 am

Wojciech Szczesny was Juventus’ best player as they crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla last night, but he does not want any personal praise after their elimination.

The Bianconeri faced a very experienced Sevilla side in Europa League football with all to play for after both clubs played a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg in Turin.

With no other trophy to play for this season, the Bianconeri fans were hopeful their club would earn a win in Spain.

However, Sevilla won the game in extra time after Juve had taken the lead through substitute Dusan Vlahovic.

Szczesny kept Juve in the game for most of the fixture, but he is not interested in personal praise after the team lost.

He said via Football Italia:

“If I make lots of saves, that is not a good sign for our performance. All the saves were futile this evening, there is great disappointment,”

Juve FC Says

Losing to Sevilla is a big blow to us and confirms we will not win a trophy for the second season running, which is terrible.

Sevilla is one of the top clubs on the continent and we had to be perfect to win that game, but our inexperience in European tournaments costs us.

