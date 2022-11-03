Szczesny offers praise to some of his teammates despite loss to PSG

Juventus exited the group stage of the Champions League before last night’s game against PSG.

They only needed a result in the fixture because of a Europa League place, but they got the spot despite losing 2-1 to the French club.

Max Allegri has battled with selection headaches for much of this season and he has trusted some youngsters with chances recently.

Most of them have impressed and it seems the Bianconeri is undergoing a revolution at the moment.

The gaffer fielded Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli from the start of the game against PSG and both midfielders had a good night on the pitch.

The club’s number one Wojciech Szczęsny praised them afterwards. The Pole said via Football Italia:

“We saw the right attitude today, even if we lost the game and that is never nice. The lads showed courage and played their football, and that’s no mean feat for such young players at this level.”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have been a huge positive in our campaign and they show our future is in the hands of great players.

These kids have been so good they have forced Allegri to play them, despite his preference for more experienced heads.

As they get more playing chances, we expect them to get better and develop into world-class players.