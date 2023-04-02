Szczesny on Juventus future: “I don’t see myself anywhere else”

This season, Wojciech Szczesny has been one of the best performers at Juventus. The custodian has thus far collected 13 clean sheets in 20 Serie A appearances, only conceding 16 goals. Moreover, he earned three shutouts in four Europa League outings, only allowing a single goal.

Yet, some news outlets believe that the Pole could still leave Turin at the end of the season, as the club plans to reduce the wage bill. For his part, the 32-year-old is one of the Bianconeri’s highest earners, and his contract runs until 2024.

However, Szczesny declared his intention to remain at Juventus following his team’s victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday, saying that he doesn’t see himself playing anywhere else.

“I haven’t heard of these things [exit rumors] yet. I’m only focused on the pitch,” said the former Arsenal and Roma goalkeeper in his post-match interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“I don’t see myself anywhere else, I’m happy here. Being at Juventus stimulates me and I don’t think I’ll play for another top club.

“I’m someone who doesn’t get so angry on the pitch. It’s part of my character, I have to find the right balance to play well. I don’t know if my teammates like it or not but that’s how I am.”

Szczesny joined Juventus in 2017, spending his first campaign as an understudy to Gianluigi Buffon, before becoming the undisputed first starter following the Italian legend’s initial departure in 2018.