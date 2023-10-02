Yesterday, Juventus left Bergamo with a point in the bag, partially thanks to a wonderful save from Wojciech Szczesny.

The goalkeeper was under great scrutiny recently following a horror show against Sassuolo in the previous weekend.

Nevertheless, Juventus coach Max Allegri insisted on maintaining the Pole as his ultimate first choice between the sticks, and the latter repaid his faith by collecting his second clean sheet in a row.

Atalanta veteran Luis Muriel came off the bench and almost broke the deadlock with a vicious freekick that was heading towards the top corner. Nonetheless, a fully stretched Szczesny was able to put a fingertip to it, directing the ball towards the woodwork.

After the match, the former Arsenal man said he knew little about that reaction save while admitting that the 0-0 draw was a fair result, even if it counts as two lost points for his side.

“I don’t know how I got there. But I don’t even know how the one against Sassuolo slipped past me. I needed an important save following that mistake,” said Szczesny in his post-match interview with DAZN via Il Corriere dello Sport.

“We always play for the win. Thus, a draw is always two points lost, but it was a fair result. We were better in the first half and they were better in the second.

“At a certain point, we understood that we had to avoid defeat. It remains an important point.

“We have to accept doing our best even for a draw, and today, we did better than the match against Sassuolo.

“We have a lot of room to improve. We played well in parts of the game but there are moments where we need to manage the ball better.

“We must take a step forward in order to compete for trophies.”