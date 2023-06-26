Szczesny on scare against Sporting: “I really thought I was going to die”

When Juventus hosted Sporting in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, the Allianz Stadium witnessed a major scare when Wojciech Szczesny went down to the ground with terrible chest pain.

The 32-year-old initially tried to shrug it off, but the pain overwhelmed him, leaving him and all those around him frightened.

Luckily, the Pole managed to overcome this health issue and swiftly returned to the pitch a few days later.

Nevertheless, this experience remains his most terrifying. The goalkeeper says he thought he was about to lose his life at the time.

“It was scared, I really thought I was going to die,” admitted the former Arsenal and Roma custodian in an interview with Canal Plus Sport Polonia via ilBianconero

“After passing the ball to the defender, I felt like my heart was about to explode. Before a corner kick, I told Arek (Milik) that I was feeling bad but the Sporting players were already taking a corner kick.

“The chest pain was horrible, to this day we still don’t know what was the exact reason behind it. Probably back/spine problems.”

On another note, Szczesny dwells on his excellent relationship with Juventus manager Max Allegri whom he considers a good friend.

“We are very good friends, I respect him because he is capable of telling me things that no one else would.

“We have also been neighbors since I moved to Turin so I would say he’s a great friend of mine.”