Szczesny
Club News

Szczesny reacts to win over Sampdoria after another clean sheet

January 31, 2021 - 11:59 pm

Wojciech Szczesny is having a good time between the sticks at Juventus at the moment.

The Polish goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in his last four games for the Bianconeri and enjoyed another shut out as Juve beat Sampdoria in their last league game.

That win has helped Juve to move closer to the top of the Serie A table as they bid to win it yet again.

The goalie, like most of his teammates, enjoyed the win, but he knows that their opponents were not easy to play against.

After the match, the former Arsenal goalie took to his Instagram account to talk about the victory.

He posted an image of himself alongside Danilo, Giorgio Chiellini, and Leonardo Bonucci and captioned it: “Great win and a clean sheet against a very good Sampdoria! TEAM SPIRIT!”

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata have been scoring the goals to get Juve match wins, Szczesny’s form in goal has also been important to the club’s results.

Juve’s current performance is one that can help them to win trophies, but they will have to remain consistent.

Their next game is against Inter Milan, beating Antonio Conte’s men and reaching the final of the Coppa Italia will give them even more confidence to attack the rest of their league games.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fagioli

Fagioli’s agent responds to rumours linking him with Juventus exit

January 31, 2021
otavio

Juventus gets Champions League boost with latest injury news

January 31, 2021
juventus v inter

Inter star gives Conte fitness boost ahead of Juventus match

January 31, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.