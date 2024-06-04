Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reportedly has a financially enticing offer on the table from the Saudi Pro League.

The 34-year-old has been guarding the Old Lady’s goal since 2017. He spent his first campaign in Turin as an understudy for the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, but became the club’s Number One following the Italian’s initial departure in 2018.

The Pole’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid for another year, and he seems happy to fulfill it.

But as we all know by now, Juventus are on the verge of signing Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The club considers the 26-year-old as the ideal profile to inherit the starting gloves. Therefore, either Szczesny or Mattia Perin would have to make way in the summer.

This could mainly depend on the offers that the two custodians will receive in the coming months. But while Perin has his suitors in Serie A, it is the Poland international who attracted the rich suitors.

According to Tuttosport, Szczesny has received a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League.

An unnamed club is reportedly willing to pay the former Arsenal man a salary worth 15 million euros on a two-year contract, thus accumulating to 30M.

Tek is already one of the highest earners in Italy with a net salary of 6.5 million euros, but the reported figures would more than double his current pay.

While Szczesny isn’t keen to leave Continassa, the arrival of Di Gregorio coupled with a lucrative offer could prompt him to change his mind, as the source explains.