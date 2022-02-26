Szczesny refuses to play against Russia in World Cup playoffs

Unfortunately for football, war has casted a looming shadow over the sport.

The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has sparked a serious of consequences on all levels, and the Beautiful Game wasn’t spared.

While UEFA has already decided to move the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris, the war has caused a major issue related to World Cup qualifiers.

On the 24th of March, the Polish national team was supposed to play its Russian counterpart in the Semi Finals of the WC playoffs. The winner is scheduled to meet either Sweden or the Czech Republic in the final.

However, the actions of Russian president Vladimir Putin has beet met with a wave of objections in the Old Continent.

Wojciech Szczesny has decided to take a stand himself, saying that he won’t take part in the match against Russia – that is if the encounter takes place as scheduled.

The Juventus goalkeeper showed his support to the Ukrainian people (including his own wife) in an Instagram post.

“My wife was born in Ukraine, there is Ukrainian blood running through the veins of my son, part of our family is still in Ukraine, a lot of my workers are Ukrainian and they’re all great people. Seeing the suffering on their faces and fear for their country makes me realise I can’t stand still and pretend that nothing has happened,” said the former Arsenal and Roma shot-stopper.

“The moment Putin decided to invade Ukraine he declared war not only on Ukraine but also on all the values Europe stands for. Liberty, Independence but most of all Peace.

On 26th of March We were supposed to play against Russia in a play-off match for 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And although my heart breaks while writing this, my conscience will not let me play.

“Representing your country is the biggest honour in a footballer’s career but it’s still a choice.

“I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia!

“I refuse to stand on the pitch, wearing the coulours of my country and listen to the national anthem of Russia!”