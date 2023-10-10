Despite collecting three clean sheets in a row in his last three outings, Wojciech Szczesny is the recipient of the lowest average rating amongst Serie A goalkeepers after Round 8, reveals TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Juventus shot-stopper has thus far made six appearances this season, conceding five goals and registering four clean sheets. He also missed two matches, with Mattia Perin covering in his stead against Bologna and Empoli.

But as the source notes, the Polish international is paying the price of his horror show at the Mapei Stadium when the Bianconeri lost 2-4 at the hands of Sassuolo.

Tek committed several howlers during that miserable outing, which certainly brought down his seasonal average.

Therefore, Szczesny makes for an awkward presence on the worst formation of the season thus far, as it mostly comprises of players featuring for struggling clubs, mainly Salernitana, Cagliari and Torino.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old should certainly elevate his average and leave his spot for someone else soon enough as long as he continues to produce solid displays at the back and avoid occasional blunders.

Here is the full list as published by the source:

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) 5.67

Raoul Bellanova (Torino) 5.43

Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Cagliari) 5.20

Matteo Lovato (Salernitana) 5.21

Domagoj Bradaric (Salernitana) 5.31

Emil Bohinen (Salernitana) 5.08

Mateusz Legowski (Salernitana) 5.10

Ivan Ilic (Torino) 5.43

Erik Botheim (Salernitana) 4.70

Andrea Petagna (Cagliari) 5.30

Eldor Shomurodov (Cagliari) 5.33