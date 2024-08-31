When it first emerged that Wojciech Szczęsny was no longer part of Juventus’ plans, one of the first clubs to show interest in him was Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

Although the Polish goalkeeper had previously stated that he was not keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League, he was eventually persuaded by the lucrative two-year deal offered to him.

However, a transfer fee agreement between Al Nassr and Juventus could not be reached, and Szczęsny remained on Juve’s books.

He eventually terminated his contract by mutual consent and retired from professional football.

This move surprised many, but there was speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo might have been used to sway Szczęsny toward the Saudi club.

Szczęsny has now clarified that Ronaldo did not contact him regarding the transfer or for any other reason.

Szczęsny said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Can we finally tell people once and for all not to say that Cristiano encouraged me to join Al-Nassr? I haven’t spoken to him in my life since he left Juventus!”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is one of the most influential footballers we have ever seen and he is the reason many players are moving to Saudi Arabia, so it won’t be a surprise if he had tried to influence Wojciech Szczęsny.