Yesterday, circulating reports claimed that Juventus are on the cusp of finalizing the transfer of Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

This sudden development suggested that the Bianconeri could be looking to replace Wojciech Szczesny with the young Italian custodian.

The experienced Polish shot-stopper has emerged as a candidate to replace Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich.

With Manuel Neuer still unavailable due to an injury suffered last winter, the Bundesliga champions are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Szczesny isn’t the only name on the shortlist of Bayern Munich.

The source mentions David De Gea as an alternative option. The 32-year-old is now a free agent after ending a 12-year-old spell at Manchester United.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus identified the Spaniard as the ideal profile for the job.

However, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel insists that any newcomer would have to accept a backup role once Neuer regains his optimal physical shape.

Therefore, finding a top-notch goalkeeper who would consent to these terms remains a daunting task for the Bavarian giants.

The report adds that negotiations with Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou and Ajax’s Geronimo Rulli have fallen through.

Juve FC say

At the age of 33, Szczesny might just be at his peak. His marvelous displays from last season suggest that he still has a few good years on top of his game.

Therefore, the Poland international might not be willing to waste these valuable years serving as an understudy, even if it means picking up some medals in the process.