Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny won’t stand in the way of the club’s plans to replace him this summer.

The Poland international is one of the club’s highest earners, so the management is looking to replace him with the younger Michele Di Gregorio.

The Bianconeri have already secured an agreement with Monza over a transfer, with only the official announcement missing.

For his part, Szczesny reveals he’s ready to cooperate with the club as he remains loyal to the cause until the very end, so he’s willing to step aside and make room for the arrival of his successor.

“Loyalty is very, very important to me,” said the former Roma and Arsenal man in his interview with Foottrucktv via IlBianconero.

“So, if I sign a contract for two years, it means I know exactly what I want to do in the next two years. If I sign it for 4 years, I know what I want to do in the next 4 years…

“And the same for 10 years. I want to respect the conditions of the contract.”

“But if the club that has given you so much needs to terminate the contract and needs your help, you should cooperate.”

“I have to think four times so as not to say too much.”

Szczesny has been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in previous weeks, but has apparently stalled.

Several sources in the Italian press are now linking him with Monza in what would be an indirect swap with Di Gregorio.