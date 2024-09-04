Wojciech Szczęsny unexpectedly retired from professional football this summer after terminating his contract with Juventus.

He had one year remaining on his deal with the club, and the Bianconeri had already signed a new goalkeeper to replace him at the end of the last campaign.

Juve, looking to take a new direction under Thiago Motta, decided that the best option for them was Michele di Gregorio from Monza.

Di Gregorio has since joined the club and is now the starting goalkeeper, but Szczęsny was also in good form last season.

He had entered the final year of his contract with the club and had hoped to retire next summer.

Even after the club sacked Allegri, Szczęsny remained hopeful of being part of the new plans. However, things changed when Motta made it clear that Szczęsny would need to leave because Di Gregorio was to be the new number one.

The former Polish international has revealed that he learned about the new goalkeeper and the decision to terminate his contract through the news.