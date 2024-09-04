He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:
“I respect Di Gregorio. I could imagine a scenario in which Perin wanted to leave and he was the second. After the end of last season I was convinced to stay. I heard the news of the negotiations with the former Monza player, but I didn’t expect to be out of the project. When the deal was closed then we discussed the resolution. It was the club’s choice, I don’t agree with it but I accept it”.
Juve FC Says
Wojciech Szczęsny did well for us, but the time has come for everyone to move on.
No Comments