Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny reveals that he would love to finish his career at the club as he enters the final three years of his current deal.

The Pole has been the first choice since Gianluigi Buffon left for PSG in 2018, and he keeps getting stronger.

The Bianconeri had the chance to make Gigio Donnarumma their number one as a free agent last summer, but Max Allegri backed Szczesny to keep his place on the team.

He repaid that faith by delivering some fine performances, including penalty saves for the team.

He was asked if the Bianconeri are his last team, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Yes. I still have 3 years of contract and, if they want to keep me I would like to finish it. Every year there are market rumors, so many goalkeepers had to come to my place or compete with me. Now I worry when they say nothing about the new Juventus goalkeeper. “

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has been a very good goalkeeper for us, and he deserves the support he has gotten from the club so far.

If he keeps performing well, there would be no need to get a new goalie, and he could finish his playing career at the club as he wishes.