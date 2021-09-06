Szczesny says he is not paying attention to his Juventus critics

Wojciech Szczesny says he knows how to ignore his critics as he struggles in goal for Juventus and Poland.

The goalkeeper has had a tough start to this campaign after his errors led to Juventus drawing their first league game of the season 2-2 at Udinese.

He was beaten again as Empoli earned a shock 1-0 win at the Allianz Stadium in their last league game.

Juve had the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma in the last transfer window for free, but Massimiliano Allegri kept faith in Szczesny.

The Pole was expected to return the show of confidence with fine performances for the Bianconeri.

However, that hasn’t happened so far and there have been calls for him to be benched for Mattia Perin.

Perin was kept on this summer after his fine form while on loan at Genoa last season because Juve had lost Gigi Buffon.

Despite the competition, Szczesny says he is ignoring the critics and focusing on his performances.

“One of my strengths is that I have always been able to ignore what people say about my performances, positive or negative,” said Szczesny during a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“More often than not, these two extremes are exaggerated and the reality is somewhere in-between.”