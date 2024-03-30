Wojciech Szczesny was in goal as Juventus lost yet another game, continuing their terrible form in the last two months.

The Bianconeri were one of the most relieved clubs when the international break came around.

This was because they had been on a dreadful run of form and needed to escape the limelight.

Most of their players were involved in their national team games and enjoyed some wins ahead of their return.

Fans hoped they would bring that winning feeling back to the Allianz Stadium, but that did not happen as Lazio defeated them this evening.

Juve has suffered a serious fall from the top spot in the league, and Szczesny says they have lost something.

Asked if he would consider winning the Coppa Italia a success, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now, yes, two months ago, I would have said no. The Italian Cup remains the only trophy we can bring home, we know how important it is for everyone. The Champions League is also an important goal for everyone. In terms of energy, the group was full of energy for 6 or 7 months because we had the championship dream, we did well in the first part of the season, then when this dream slipped away, we lost something. But this cannot be an excuse because achieving a victory in 9 games is not something for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

It is so hard to think that this team will get better and secure a victory soon, and that is why even winning the Coppa Italia will be too tricky now.