“Szczesny second” – Skorupski names the best three goalkeepers in Serie A

Last Sunday, Lukasz Skorupski consolidated his position as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A by pulling off some fantastic saves against Juventus.

The Bologna custodian denied his compatriot Arkadiusz Milik from the spot, albeit it was a miserable attempt from the former Napoli striker. He also stunned the Bianconeri with a double save against Nicolò Fagioli.

After the 1-1 draw, the Poland international revealed that the back-to-back shots from Fagioli were harder to deny compared to Milik’s penalty.

“The double save was the hardest, but the penalty was more complicated,” said the 31-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

On another note, the Bologna man named his best three colleagues in Serie A, picking Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan for the top spot, ahead of his compatriot Wojciech Szczesny and Inter’s André Onana.

On the international stage, he considers Thibaut Courtois as the finest shot-stopper at the moment.

“Maignan is first, Szczesny second and the third would be Onana.

“The best in the world? I’m following Serie A primarily so I say Maignan. But in recent years, it’s probably Courtois.”

The Poland international started signed for Roma at a tinder age but never had his breakthrough in the Italian capital. After impressing on a loan stint at Empoli, he earned a switch to Bologna in 2018.