Szczesny thanks Juventus for support during difficult period

Earlier this season, Wojciech Szczesny’s shaky form embodied Juve’s horrific start to the campaign.

The Polish goalkeeper committed two howlers on the opening day match against Udinese allowing them to gain a point at the expense of the Old Lady.

The shot-stopper’s form didn’t improve immediately, as his poor clearance allowed Napoli to equal the score before beating the Bianconeri.

However, the former Arsenal man looked much more solid as of late, helping the team in maintaining three straight clean sheets against Chelsea, Torino and finally Roma.

Last Sunday, Tek produced a fine save to deny Jordan Veretout from the spot, proving to be decisive against the capital side.

On Tuesday, the goalkeeper joined Max Allegri for the pre-match press conference, as Juventus prepare to travel to Russia for a Champions League encounter against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The 31-year-old revealed that the team continued to support him during his tougher times.

“We need to have the same spirit from the last games,” Szczesny said as translated by Football Italia. “Spirit of sacrifice, a compact team.

“This has allowed us to change the results lately. When a player goes through a difficult time, you have to shut up and work. I did it and I also had the support of the team. Now I’m moving on. In the summer, I never felt far away from Juventus.”

“Now we focus on the match against Zenit, so we can think about closing the group, then we’ll see in February.”