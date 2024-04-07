Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was left amazed by the elusive talent of his young teammate Kenan Yildiz.

The 33-year-old played alongside a host of top-notch stars throughout his career which included stints at Arsenal and Roma.

However, the Pole insists that the Turkish teenager is something else. In fact, he’s willing to bet on the 18-year-old to compete for the most prestigious individual prize in five years.

“I bet that Kenan Yildiz will be nominated for the Ballon d’Or within 5 years,” said Szczesny in his interview with Foot Truck via Calciomercato.

“I have played with many players, but I have never seen such talent. I am confident of winning this bet.”

The goalkeeper then discussed his future with the national team, admitting that Euro 2024 will be his last tournament before international retirement.

“Yes, we can say that I will stop after Euro 2024. Let me tell you, it might still be difficult to talk after the European Championship.

“No, I doubt it, but no one is trying to convince me to change my mind. And my family knows the plan and I think they know that this is the natural order of things.

“There is no point in starting this new cycle with national teams, that is, the preparation for the World Cup, if I’m not going to finish it.

“I don’t want to stay with the national team just to play a few Nations League matches. I prefer to leave it for others to give them a chance to prepare for the World Cup.”

Finally, Szczesny revealed why he “disappeared” before the penalty shootouts against Wales in the Euro 2024 play-off final.

“Do you want the official or unofficial version? I went to analyze the penalties in complete tranquility. And by that, I mean with a cigarette.”