Ahead of the encounter against Napoli, Juventus paid tribute to their former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who addressed the adoring crowds at the Allianz Stadium.

The Pole spent seven years at the club before agreeing to rescind his contract based on the management’s request in a gesture that was certainly appreciated by the hierarchy.

The 34-year-old then decided to hang up his gloves putting an end to his storied career.

On Saturday, Sczeesny returned to the Allianz Stadium and received a warm reception from the Bianconeri supporters in attendance.

The retired custodian insited he’ll remain a part of the Juventus family.

“Thank you so much for seven years of love but above all for what you have shown in the last month,” said Tek in his speech.

“In the last month, you have made me feel respected and loved knowing that I could no longer repay you with saves. You have made me feel at home. This is my home and you are my family”.