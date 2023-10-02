In the seventh round of the Serie A campaign, Juventus registered their first goalless draw of the season, settling for a point against their hosts Atalanta.

The encounter turned out to be a cagey affair with neither side creating too many goal-scoring opportunities. In earnest, it was La Dea who appeared more dangerous, especially towards the end of the match.

However, Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a stunning save to deny a thumping freekick from Luis Muriel.

Therefore, the Pole’s fingertip save was enough to cement him as the best performer amongst Max Allegri’s men, even if he probably dropped points for a following blunder when he failed to pick up a long-range shot.

Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and Gleison Bremer also earned decent grades in the player ratings of the mainstream Italian news outlets, while Andrea Cambiaso received the lowest notes on several accounts.

Here are the full ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 7

GATTI 6

BREMER 6

DANILO 6.5

MCKENNIE 6.5

FAGIOLI 5

LOCATELLI 7

RABIOT 5.5

CAMBIASO 5

CHIESA 5.5

KEAN 5

ALLEGRI 6

KOSTIC 6

MIRETTI 5

YILDIZ N/A

RUGANI N/A

WEAH N/A

La Gazzetta dello Sport

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 5.5

BREMER 6

DANILO 5.5

MCKENNIE 5.5

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 5

CAMBIASO 5.5

CHIESA 6.5

KEAN 6

ALLEGRI 5.5

KOSTIC 5.5

MIRETTI 6

YILDIZ 6

RUGANI N/A

WEAH N/A

Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 6

GATTI 6

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6.5

MCKENNIE 6

FAGIOLI 5.5

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 6

CAMBIASO 5

CHIESA 6.5

KEAN 6

ALLEGRI 6

KOSTIC 5.5

MIRETTI 5.5

YILDIZ 6

RUGANI N/A

WEAH N/A

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 7

GATTI 6.5

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6

MCKENNIE 6

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 5.5

CAMBIASO 5.5

CHIESA 6

KEAN 5

ALLEGRI 6

KOSTIC 6

MIRETTI 5.5

YILDIZ 5.5

RUGANI N/A

WEAH N/A

IlBianconero

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6.5

BREMER 7

DANILO 6

MCKENNIE 6

FAGIOLI 5

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 5.5

CAMBIASO 5.5

CHIESA 6.5

KEAN 5

ALLEGRI 6

KOSTIC 6

MIRETTI 5.5

YILDIZ 5.5

RUGANI N/A

WEAH N/A