Szczesny Top, Kostic Flop: Italian media outlets hand their ratings for Juve players

While it wasn’t the result that Juventus fans were hoping for, at least the club managed to put an end to the losing streak by securing an away draw in Bologna.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing early on when Riccardo Orsolini won and converted a spot kick. Arkadiusz Milik had the chance to return the favor, but his feeble execution saw his penalty kick easily saved by his compatriot Lukasz Skorupski.

Nonetheless, the striker eventually found the back of the net with a clinical low drive in the second half.

While Skorupski was arguably the man of the match, the best player for Juventus also happened to be a Polish goalkeeper.

Wojciech Szczesny pulled off several saves against the likes of Musa Barrow and Joshua Zirkzee to salvage a result

The major Italian news outlets (via ilBianconero) gave him the highest grades amongst Bianconeri players, while Filip Kostic found himself on the opposite of the spectrum following a forgettable display on the left wing.

Gazzetta dello Sport

SZCZESNY 7

CUADRADO 6

GATTI 5

DANILO 5.5

ALEX SANDRO 5

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 6

CHIESA 6.5

MILIK 6

KOSTIC 5.5

MIRETTI 6

ILING-JUNIOR 6.5

SOULE 6

VLAHOVIC N/A

PAREDES N/A

ALLEGRI 6

Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 6

CUADRADO 6.5

GATTI 5.5

DANILO 5.5

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

FAGIOLI 5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 6

CHIESA 6

MILIK 6.5

KOSTIC 5

MIRETTI 6

ILING-JUNIOR 6.5

SOULE 5

VLAHOVIC 6

PAREDES 5.5

ALLEGRI 6

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 7

CUADRADO 6.5

GATTI 5

DANILO 5.5

ALEX SANDRO 5

FAGIOLI 6

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 6

CHIESA 6.5

MILIK 6

KOSTIC 6

MIRETTI 5.5

ILING-JUNIOR 7

SOULE 4.5

VLAHOVIC N/A

PAREDES N/A

ALLEGRI 6

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 7

CUADRADO 6

GATTI 6

DANILO 5

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

FAGIOLI 5

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 5.5

CHIESA 5.5

MILIK 6

KOSTIC 5

MIRETTI 5.5

ILING-JUNIOR 6.5

SOULE’ 5.5

VLAHOVIC N/A

PAREDES N/A

ALLEGRI 6