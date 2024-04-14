Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny underwent a nasal operation last night following the Derby della Mole clash against Torino.

The 33-year-old collided with Adam Masina in the 86th minute, which reportedly broke his nasal septum in two places.

The custodian was heavily bleeding following the incident but insisted on standing in goal until the final whistle and completing another clean sheet in the process. The match ended in a goalless draw.

According to IlBianconero, the Poland international was rushed to the J-Medical center following the match to undergo the necessary tests.

It was later decided to perform surgery straight away, so Szczesny headed to Chivasso hospital where he went under the knife. Professor Tubino conducted the operation.

While the goalkeeper is reportedly eager to return to the pitch immediately, the source expects the club to adopt a cautious approach.

Therefore, Juventus will drop Szczesny in Friday’s Serie A encounter against Cagliari next Friday. Mattia Perin will get the nod against the Sardinians.

The Pole should be available against Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday, April 23rd. However, Perin remains the designated goalkeeper in the domestic cup, so Szczesny would likely have to settle for a place on the bench.

So the next time we see Tek in action could be against Milan in two weeks.

The goalkeeper has made 30 Serie A appearances this season, conceding 23 goals and registering 14 clean sheets in the process.