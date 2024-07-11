Wojciech Szczęsny’s future remains uncertain after his move from Juventus to Al Nassr stalled.

The Polish goalkeeper has been an important player for the Bianconeri over the last few seasons, but he is not in the plans of their new manager.

Thiago Motta has already signed Michele di Gregorio from Monza to become his number one, and Juve will continue building their team with the Italian goalie as their first choice.

Mattia Perin is also set to stay as their second choice, which means Juve has to find a new home for Szczęsny.

Monza is eyeing the Polish goalkeeper, which is ambitious, but journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says Szczęsny’s priority is to remain in Serie A.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Wojciech Szczęsny continues to be among the main candidates for the role of Michele Di Gregorio’s replacement at Monza. The Polish goalkeeper could follow the opposite path of the new Juventus goalkeeper, thus remaining in Italy, following his will.

“Wojciech Szczęsny could stay in Italy. Monza still hopes to be able to convince the Juventus goalkeeper to embrace the technical project of the new coach Alessandro Nesta”.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is still a very good goalkeeper who should not struggle to find a new home in European football.

However, it is tough for Monza to sign him, even if we allow him to leave for free because his wages will be too much for them to pay.