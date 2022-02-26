Szczesny’s 200 and the most interesting numbers ahead of Empoli-Juventus

On Saturday evening, Juventus will attempt to close the gap that separates them from the league leaders by earning all three points at the expense of Empoli away from home.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of the Stadio Carlo Castellani clash.

Even though the reverse fixture saw the Tuscans earning a shocking win at the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri won 19 out of the 25 meetings between the two clubs – including their last four trips to the Castellani.

Since the turn of the new year, Juventus is one of two Serie A clubs that has remained undefeated. The other club being Napoli.

On the contrast, Empoli and Genoa are the two sides that are yet to taste victory in 2022.

The article also states that the Old Lady’s last two league goals have both came from corner kicks (Danilo against Atalanta and de Ligt versus Torino). Surprisingly, the Bianconeri had only managed to score twice from corner kicks in the previous 36 matches.

In the current Serie A campaign, Empoli have conceded more shots on target (150) than any other side. On the contrary, Juventus received only 79 shots on goal, and are only second behind Torino (72).

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start the match, which will mark his 200th appearance in Serie A.