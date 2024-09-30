Juventus will be able to save some money as Wojciech Szczesny is on the cusp of signing his contract with Barcelona.

The Polish goalkeeper served the Bianconeri valiantly over the past seven years. However, the club decided to terminate his contract after signing Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

The 34-year-old agreed to rescind his contract which was still valid until June 2025, receiving a severance pay worth 4 million euros.

Szczesny shortly retired following his Juventus exit as he couldn’t find a tempting project.

Nevertheless, he recently received a call from Barcelona who are in dire need of a new custodian following Marc Ter Stegen’s season-wrecking ACL injury.

Therefore, the former Arsenal and Roma shot-stopper is about to put a swift end to his retirement plans and wear his gloves once more.

Tek is widely expected to sign for the Blaugrana on Monday. But according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via TuttoJuve), his Barcelona salary will be lower than the 6.5 million euros he used to earn in Turin on a yearly basis.

Nevertheless, Szczesny’s return to action will activate a clause inserted in the termination agreement with Juventus.

So as the source explains, the former Poland international will have to give up 2 million euros out of the 4 million he was set to receive as severance pay.

This figure will thus represent a financial boost for the Bianconeri.