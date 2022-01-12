Szczesny’s Super Cup omission? A governmental order or Allegri’s choice?

During yesterday’s pre-match press conference, Max Allegri had a surprise in store; Mattia Perin will start in goal rather than Wojciech Szczesny in the Italian Super Cup clash against Inter.

The Pole has been on a hot streak lately, including a crucial penalty save against Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini which secured all three points for Juventus last Sunday.

However, the number one won’t be travelling with the rest of the team for Milano due to the recent government decree.

The Italian authorities are now preventing any player who is yet to receive his green pass from travelling with the rest of the squad.

Apparently, Tek had his first vaccination dose less than two weeks ago, so he’ll have to wait to earn his Covid-19 pass.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the goalkeeper made the trip to Milano on Wednesday morning in a private car, and will be eligible to play.

And yet, Allegri insists on starting the match with his second choice goalkeeper, leaving Szczesny on the bench for an emergency case.

Juve FC say

While the Pole’s absence could be a big loss for Juventus, one can hardly fault Allegri for making such decision.

After all, Perin has travelled and trained with the squad in the last two days. Therefore, it would be a bit awkward to leave him out in favor of a last-minute arrival.

Moreover, the Italian shot-stopper did mostly well during his rare appearances this season, including a solid performance against Fiorentina.