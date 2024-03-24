Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi urges the management to maintain the services of Matias Soulé, even if it means selling Gleison Bremer.

This season, the 20-year-old Argentine has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign. After joining Frosinone on loan, he cemented himself as the club’s ultimate talisman.

On Friday, he delighted football fans worldwide with an outrageous goal in a friendly contest between Argentine U23 and Mexico U23.

Therefore, Tacchinardi insists that Juventus must trust the young winger with an important role next season rather than sacrificing him for financial reasons.

“I watched and rewatched Soulé’s goal with Argentina Under 23. It was truly magical,” said the former Juventus and Italy midfielder in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“His repertoire is full of astonishing strikes. Matias is a talent, he just needed continuity to showcase his mix of technique, imagination and unpredictability.”

“No, I would never sell him, because there are few players like him around. And whoever has them, should either hold them tight or make their suitors pay their weight in gold.”

Tacchinardi envisions a super attack with Soulé joining Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and perhaps even Kenan Yildiz.

“If I were Juventus, I would bring the Argentine home in the summer and plan a super attack. I’m thinking of a trident with Soulè on the right, Vlahovic in the middle and Chiesa on the left.

“Or perhaps a 4-2-3-1 with the addition of Yildiz behind Dusan and two solid players in the middle of the pitch to ensure balance.

“The team must make a clear choice. If the idea is to continue with Allegri’s current 3-5-2, finding space for Soulé will be difficult and then we might as well monetize his farewell as best we can.

“But the same goes for Chiesa, which has its natural habitat on the flank. Only Yildiz can be comfortable in this setup because he is good at playing behind the center forward.

“But with these attackers, I hope that Juventus changes their game system in the future to make the most of their considerable potential.

“Giving up Soulé could prove to be a regret in the coming years, a bit like Coman was in the past.”

But if Juventus insist on raising funds by selling some of their most-priced assets, the 48-year-old suggests offloading Gleison Bremer who has offers from the Premier League.

“I would keep all the young and talented attackers. But if I really have to make a sacrifice to balance the books, I’d instead sell Bremer to England.

“In his place, I would launch Huijsen, who in his loan at Roma is demonstrating that he possesses all the qualities of the defender of the future.”