Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi believes the team would have escaped with a better result against Galatasaray if they had Max Allegri in charge.

The Bianconeri suffered an agonising defeat in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs. In the first half, they turned the result upside-down thanks to Teun Koopmeiners’ brace. However, they fell apart after the break, partially due to Gleison Bremer’s injury.

The Turkish giants scored two goals to retake the lead, and were then given a numerical advantage following Juan Cabal’s dismissal.

Sensing the opportunity to open up a big gap before the return leg in Turin, Galatasaray kept coming forward, and they managed to add two more goals, ending the contest 5-2.

Alessio Tacchinardi believes Juventus needed a pragmatic manager like Max Allegri

This result means that Juventus have a daunting task next Wednesday, as they must cut a three-goal deficit just to equalise the scoring on aggregate.

Since his arrival in Turin in early November, Luciano Spalletti has been widely praised for the noticeable improvement in terms of results and performances.

Luciano Spalletti and Max Allegri (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

However, Tacchinardi argues that a pragmatic, defensive-minded manager like Allegri would have been able to mitigate the damage once his team was reduced to 10 men.