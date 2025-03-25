Alessio Tacchinardi has expressed his confidence in Igor Tudor’s ability to succeed as Juventus manager following the departure of Thiago Motta. Tudor has been appointed until the end of the season, tasked with revitalising the team after a disappointing spell under Motta.

Juventus had high expectations when they appointed Motta, impressed by the work he had done at Bologna. However, despite his promising reputation, the reality of managing a club of Juventus’ stature proved too great a challenge. The Bianconeri invested significantly in strengthening the squad during both the summer and January transfer windows, yet the team failed to perform at the required level. As a result, Motta was dismissed, and Juventus are now looking to move forward under new leadership.

Tudor is well-acquainted with Juventus, having played for the club during his career. His familiarity with the club’s culture and expectations could be a crucial factor in his success. His primary objective is to secure a top-four finish in Serie A, ensuring that Juventus qualify for next season’s Champions League. This achievement would likely strengthen his case for being retained beyond the current campaign.

Tacchinardi is among those who believe Tudor is the right man for the job, suggesting that his deep understanding of the club will serve him well in this role.

Speaking to Il Bianconero, Tacchinardi stated:

“I have no doubts. Igor is great, a fighter, he embodies the Juve spirit, he knows what it means to wear this shirt. He has the right profile, I hope he can convey what is needed in the shortest possible time.”

The challenge for Tudor is considerable, as he must quickly instil confidence in the squad and implement his tactical philosophy with minimal disruption. With only a handful of matches remaining, he will need immediate buy-in from the players to ensure a strong finish to the season.

Juventus fans will be hoping that this change in leadership brings renewed energy to the team, allowing them to salvage what has been an otherwise frustrating campaign. Tudor’s ability to rally his players and deliver results in the coming weeks will ultimately determine whether he remains at the helm beyond the summer.