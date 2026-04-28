Alessio Tacchinardi believes that if the match between Juventus and AC Milan was viewed as poor in quality, as many supporters have suggested, then responsibility lies with Max Allegri and his team. The fixture ended without delivering the level of entertainment many had expected from two clubs competing near the top of Serie A.

Both sides remain in the fight to secure a place inside the top four by the end of the season, and sharing the points could still prove valuable in the wider context of the campaign. Even so, supporters had hoped for a more open and exciting contest than the one that unfolded.

Disappointment Over Quality of Contest

In recent weeks, Juventus have been in strong form, not only winning matches but also producing encouraging performances. Their improvement has led to praise for the football they have been playing, and there was an expectation they would again show attacking ambition in this encounter.

The Bianconeri attempted to take control and push for victory, but they were unable to break through. Despite their efforts, the game lacked rhythm, clear chances and sustained excitement, leaving many observers underwhelmed by the final result.

Tacchinardi believes the tactical approach of their opponents was the key reason the spectacle failed to meet expectations. In his view, Juventus were faced with a side more focused on defensive structure than attacking intent.

Tacchinardi Criticises Opponents’ Style

Speaking after the game, Tacchinardi said via Calciomercato, “There was a Milan, Juventus match once upon a time? I agree. A point that’s good for both sides, even if Milan did, Juventus dropped two points to Como and Roma. The game, the spectacle, the quality, was truly low. Allegri, I hope he’s a great coach, a winner, and a great club like Milan, won’t be offended, but if the spectacle was bad, it’s because of Milan’s style of play. With the Milan bus almost in front of the penalty area, it’s not easy technically to break down that defence.”

For Juventus, the challenge now is to continue their strong run of form and convert performances into vital points during the closing weeks of the season. For their rivals, the result may still be useful, even if the manner of achieving it has drawn criticism.