Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi has strongly criticised Bianconeri boss Thiago Motta after Juventus’ shocking elimination from the Italian Super Cup at the hands of AC Milan.

The Bianconeri were one of the favourites to progress to the final, particularly as AC Milan has struggled for consistency this season. Juventus started the match positively, took the lead, and controlled much of the game. However, despite their dominance, they were unable to add a second goal, and that ultimately proved costly.

In the final 20 minutes, Milan mounted a stunning comeback, scoring twice to overturn the scoreline and send Juventus packing. It was a disappointing result for the Old Lady, who had appeared well on course to secure a comfortable victory. As a result, the loss has left many Juventus fans frustrated, with the team now facing a tough road ahead to recover from the defeat.

The Bianconeri still have three other trophies to play for this season, and they will need to bounce back quickly, especially in Serie A. However, former Juventus midfielder Tacchinardi believes the loss was avoidable and squarely blames Motta’s tactical decisions for the defeat. He insists that the manager missed a crucial opportunity to win a trophy and criticised his inability to maintain control of the match.

As quoted by Calciomercato, Tacchinardi said:

“The Juve lost because Thiago Motta does not have the obsession to win matches. Once again, we saw a Juve in control for 60 minutes before a lapse allowed the opponents to come back. Juve plays, controls, dominates, but often throws away their advantage.”

For Tacchinardi and many Juventus supporters, the manner of the defeat was particularly embarrassing, and it is clear that Juventus must learn from their mistakes. The team will need to be more clinical in future fixtures and ensure they maintain control when in the lead. They can’t afford to throw away points or opportunities, as they look to recover and challenge for silverware in the remainder of the season.

The pressure is on for Juventus to get back to winning ways and restore confidence, both within the squad and among their fanbase. Juventus has a proud history, and this loss should serve as a reminder of the importance of mental strength and tactical discipline. If the players can learn from this painful exit, they will be better prepared to fight for success in their upcoming matches.