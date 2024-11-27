Juventus is increasingly falling behind the clubs ahead of them in the Serie A table after yet another draw in their weekend match against AC Milan. The Bianconeri are caught in a tightly packed title race, with several teams jostling for position at the top of the league. Currently, Juventus finds itself in a precarious situation, unable to gain significant ground on teams like Atalanta, Inter Milan, Napoli, and Fiorentina, all of whom are scoring freely and putting pressure on the top spots.
