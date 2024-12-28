Juventus is expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window as they aim to strengthen their squad and finish the season on a high note. The Bianconeri have faced a challenging first half of the campaign, remaining unbeaten in Serie A but needing more victories to truly compete for the league title.

To address their shortcomings, Juventus plans to reinforce key areas in the squad when the transfer window opens. Fans are particularly hopeful for defensive reinforcements, as the team’s backline has shown signs of vulnerability. Reports suggest the club has several potential targets on their radar, and supporters anticipate at least two signings next month to solidify their squad.

While speculation surrounds the names Juve might add to their roster, former club star Alessio Tacchinardi has weighed in on what the team truly needs before the window closes. Speaking to Il Bianconero, Tacchinardi offered his perspective on the areas requiring urgent attention. He stated, “How many defenders do we need? At least two. We’re expecting a difficult January. Giuntoli must make the difference. For me, the Douglas Luiz situation needs to be monitored. If he’s not at his best, if I believe in you, I’ll ask you to come even with just one leg. I haven’t seen much chemistry with Danilo either. With them and their relationship with Motta, something doesn’t add up. I don’t know if it’s nerves or if something happened. If Danilo leaves, Juve needs a player right away. Not like Koop who arrived at the last minute. We need 2 slash 3 players.”

Tacchinardi’s comments underline the urgency Juventus faces in securing defensive reinforcements. He also highlighted the need for quick action to avoid last-minute panic buys, referencing past transfer missteps.

With all eyes on sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus fans remain confident that decisive moves will be made. Everyone involved in decision-making at the Allianz Stadium is aware of the importance of bolstering the squad next month. Whether it’s the defence or other positions, new signings are essential if Juve is to compete for silverware in the latter half of the season.