Tacchinardi expects Juventus to progress despite conceding unacceptable goal

Although avoiding a defeat away from home remains a decent result, the performance of the Juventus players left much to be desired.

In the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Dusan Vlahovic gave the Italians the lead form the very first minute. However, a defensive fumble allowed Villarreal to level the scoring in the second period through Dani Parejo.

The midfielder pounced on a mistake from Adrien Rabiot (who failed to track him), while Matthijs de Ligt had given away too much space inside the Bianconeri’s box.

Former Juventus utility man Alessio Tacchinardi felt that the Old Lady can’t concede a goal in a such a manner.

“It was a very good first half from Juventus. But they slowed down in the second and conceded in an unacceptable manner,” said the 46-year-old during his appearance on Mediasat (via Calciomercato).

However, Tacchinardi still believes that Juventus will advance to the quarter finals.

“Villarreal didn’t impress me. Juventus can go through. Vlahovic is extraordinary, only few balls arrive to him, but he can grab one or two easy goals per game.

The retired midfielder remains a popular figure amongst the Bianconeri supporters thanks to his successful time at the club between 1994 and 2005.

However, he also represented the Yellow Submarines between 2005 and 2007 during the club’s golden period led by Juan Roman Riquelme.