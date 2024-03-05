Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi feels that the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli isn’t a fan of Max Allegri’s style of play.

The former Napoli sporting director joined the Bianconeri’s administration in the summer to become the head of the sporting department.

While Giuntoli had often praised Allegri’s work in public, Tacchinardi believes that the Juventus official could be looking to show the coach the door at the end of the season.

The retired player urges the director to start planning for next season as the current campaign could be a foregone conclusion.

He also focuses on the importance of providing Federico Chiesa with the right circumstances to produce his best football.

“Giuntoli must understand who are the suitable profiles to make this team successful again and whether the technical guidance is right,” said Tacchinardi in his interview with TMW Radio via JuventusNews24.

“Then he must decide what to do with Chiesa. We should start with him and build the team around him for the future.

“The focus now is no longer on the pitch, because Juve will qualify for the Champions League, but rather on understanding what Giuntoli wants from Juventus.

“Does he want a Juve like the one we’re seeing this season or a more unscrupulous side that plays further forward?

“For me, Giuntoli doesn’t like how Allegri plays.

“Juventus can’t afford to waste Chiesa. He’s the best Italian striker of this generation, yet, the club isn’t helping him perform at his best.

“Allegri used to be a superb manager, but his ideas have always been the same,” concluded the former Juventus winger.