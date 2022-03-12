Tacchinardi gives his opinion on Sampdoria v Juventus and how important it is

Alessio Tacchinardi believes Juventus needs to beat Sampdoria when both clubs meet in Serie A today.

The Bianconeri remains one of the many clubs fighting for a top-four spot on the league table.

Atalanta is their main rival for the last Champions League place, and they know they need to keep winning to stop La Dea from catching up with them.

Juve hasn’t had the best of seasons, and they remain an inconsistent team.

Max Allegri could also make changes to his team sheet for the game considering that they have a crunch Champions League game against Villarreal next week.

However, Tacchinardi believes the game against La Samp has to be won by the Bianconeri.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “The Juventus match against Sampdoria? An important match for fourth place, because Atalanta yesterday proved that they are still there.”

Juve FC Says

Every game between now and the end of the season is a must-win for Juventus.

The Bianconeri haven’t been in their best form in this campaign, but there is little room for complacency in the league now.

We need more points than ever and whoever wears the black and white jersey must understand they need to be at their best to help the club.