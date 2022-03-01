Tacchinardi hails Juventus man with “sensational mental and technical strength”

Dusan Vlahovic is the toast of the town in Turin now, and former Juventus star, Alessio Tacchinardi has joined in praising him.

The striker only moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, and he has made a blistering start to life at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve had struggled for goals in the first half of the campaign and needed someone to change that.

Vlahovic was already Serie A’s top scorer when he joined, but it is normal for him to take some time before hitting the ground running.

However, he has been the opposite, and the striker remains one of the lethal attackers in the division.

You could argue that Juve still doesn’t create the cleanest of chances for their attackers.

But Vlahovic has continued to score from the limited opportunities he gets, and that delights Tacchinardi.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It doesn’t give you the feeling of great growth but the feeling of having a striker with impressive numbers. The few clean balls that arrive he transforms them into goals. He has sensational mental and technical strength”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has truly been very effective in taking the chances that come his way.

The former Fiorentina man is one of the best players we have signed recently, and he hasn’t even completed half a season with us.

If he keeps scoring, we can be confident we would finish this season inside the top four.