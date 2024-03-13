Alessio Tacchinardi acknowledges that things have not gone according to plan for Juventus so far, but he remains confident that they will secure a place in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri have encountered difficulties in the latter part of the season and currently hold the third position, a decline from their earlier standing at the top of the league weeks ago.

Despite the challenges, Juventus still boasts one of the top squads in terms of quality and an experienced manager.

The current struggles have raised concerns among Juve fans about the team’s chances of securing a top-four finish.

Given the significance of Champions League qualification, especially after missing out in the previous season, it would be disastrous for Juventus not to secure a spot for two consecutive seasons.

Tacchinardi believes that while the team is currently going through a rough patch, it won’t reach a point where they lose their top-four status.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve is undoubtedly in decline, but the Champions League objective seems consolidated to me. Unless we lose them all between now and the end. Now it’s up to Giuntoli to take stock to understand what Juventus wants to do as an adult. They have to decide whether it is right to continue with Allegri or change and what is needed to get closer to Inter.”

Juve FC Says

We have been poor in the last few weeks, but we have time to change that and get better, and our players can confirm a Champions League place in the coming weeks.