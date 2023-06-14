Tacchinardi says ten-point deduction should not be an excuse for poor Juventus season

Juventus faced a challenging season across all competitions, and they have attributed their poor performance to a ten-point deduction and various off-field issues. While these factors can certainly have an impact on a team’s performance, it is also essential to acknowledge the contribution of individual players to the team’s overall results.

Despite their valid reasons, Juventus did not win any trophies in the past two seasons, and their performance in the previous campaign did not show significant improvement compared to the previous term. Some fans and even former coach Max Allegri have suggested that the off-field problems had a detrimental effect on the team’s season.

Former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi recognises the difficulties faced by the team and emphasises the need for a rebuilding process. However, he also cautions against overestimating the impact of the ten-point deduction as the sole reason for their underwhelming performance.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There is a house to be rebuilt and we must start from the foundations, from the clear ideas, from the project. We do not look at tents or paintings, but at the pillars: who builds the team, who guides it, who is close to the players. The last Juve was not disastrous, but certainly not enough. And -10 doesn’t have to be an alibi to mask anything else”.

Juve FC Says

We had a bad season and several factors outside our control affected us, but it does not mean we should blame that alone and not look at ourselves.

Several players underperformed at the club and should be ashamed of themselves, but some will get another chance to make things right in the next campaign. Hopefully, they will take it.