Juventus faces Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final today, seeking to complete their second major objective of the season.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent over the last three months, but Max Allegri’s men have qualified for next season’s Champions League. Securing a spot in Europe’s premier competition was one of their primary goals for the season; the other is to win the Coppa Italia, and they face La Dea in the final today.

This has been a fantastic season for Atalanta, who are also in the final of the Europa League. They will face the record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen in the European final, so this game serves as valuable preparation.

Max Allegri won several trophies during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium, and this final gives him a chance to win his first trophy since returning to the club in 2021.

Former Juve star Alessio Tacchinardi has now challenged the team to perform better and get the job done.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The players must put a hand on their conscience. The performance must be from the point of view of death, it takes respect for the shirt they wear and for the fans who go to the stadium and pay for the tickets, taking on very significant costs. It is unthinkable to see Juve like this, I want them to show off their attributes in the final against Atalanta.”

We need our players to be in their best form in this final, and because it could be the last chance for some to win trophies at the club, we hope they give their all.