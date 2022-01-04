Tacchinardi tells Juventus to sell young star for the right offer

After 18 months of inconsistent displays, Dejan Kulusevski’s future in Turin is far from certain.

The Bianconeri bought the Swede from Atalanta back when Fabio Paratici identified him as one of the stars of the future.

However, the 21-year-old is yet to find his groove at the club. He has been deployed by Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri in various playing roles and is often overlooked in the pecking order.

Therefore, the young man’s name is now on the chopping block, and one former Juventus player wouldn’t object his departure.

Alessio Tacchinardi believes that the Old Lady would be wise to let Kulusevski leave, but only if the right offer arrives.

The retired winger believes that the Sweden international has thus far failed to make a leap on the mental level, despite his undeniable potential.

“For an offer of 35 millions, I would allow Kulusevski to go and then focus on other players,” said the former Bianconeri star in an interview with TMW via ilBianconero.

“Dejan has not yet made the mental qualitative leap. He is missing something character-wise. A bit like Morata.

If it was me at the helm, I’d think about selling him. He’s a player of enormous potential but needs to be mentally stronger,” concluded Tacchinardi.