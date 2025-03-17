Alessio Tacchinardi was hoping to see Juventus head coach Thiago Motta leave his post for the sake of his beloved club.

Seven days removed from their hammering at the hands of Atalanta, the Bianconeri were handed another agonizing defeat, this time courtesy of a Fiorentina side inspired by none other than Nicolo Fagioli who returned to haunt the manager who chased him out of Turin.

After the contest, Thiago Motta insisted he still has every desire to stay at the club, explaining how leaving Turin at this stage would be the easy thing to do.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old will have to endure the unpleasant comments of fans and pundits alike. Even the ever-so-classy Alessandro Del Piero couldn’t find a positive thing to say about the current crop of Juventus players and their manager who made a series of baffling choices during the contest.

But while the iconic Number 10 didn’t go as far as to demand Motta’s head, his old teammate Tacchinardi was happy to go the extra mile.

The former Juventus midfielder insisted the Italian Brazilian tactician should have ended his misery by resigning from his post, especially after losing the locker room.

“After the match, I thought Thiago Motta could resign,” said the 49-year-old during his appearance on Pressing via JuventusNews24.

“He’s right to move forward and not give up an inch. I say this because I saw a team that isn’t responding after the last bad performance [against Atalanta].

“He’d have spoken to the players and then you can see the result. This means he lost the team. The feeling is that there isn’t a great feeling between him and the squad.”

Nevertheless, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli came out to back Motta after the contest, but some sources believe the next match against Genoa will truly be his last chance.