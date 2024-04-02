Juventus legend Stefano Tacconi chastises the club’s abysmal displays while identifying the two solitary top-notch players.

The 66-year-old was one of the most charismatic goalkeepers in his generation. He represented the Bianconeri between 1983 and 1992, winning a host of trophies, including the European Cup.

The Italian suffered a major health scare a few years ago and had to spend 18 months in hospital before being discharged in December 2023.

Tacconi is gradually regaining his health while keeping an eye on his beloved club.

But sadly for the legendary custodian, Juventus haven’t been bearing him any joy over the past few months.

The Bianconeri have been on a downward spiral, only winning one of their last nine Serie A fixtures.

The former Italy international feels that the team wouldn’t score a goal even if the match were to last three hours, thus pointing the figure towards Max Allegri’s tactical approach.

“Today when I see Juve play I say, I feel that these guys won’t score a goal even in three hours,” said Tacconi as reported by Nicolo Shira via JuventusNews24.

“I don’t like Allegri’s mentality.”

Moreover, the former Juventus goalkeeper identifies Wojciech Szczesny and Dusan Vlahovic as the only high-caliber players left at the club.

“It’s also true that there aren’t the club no longer possesses the great players it once had.

“Vlahovic and Szczesny are the only high-level players worthy of the great Juventus.”