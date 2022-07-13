Tacconi gives updates on his recovery and takes swipe at Dybala

On the 23rd of April, legendary Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 64-year-old spent several months in extensive care fighting for his life in a hospital in Alexandria.

Thankfully, the beloved custodian is regaining his strength, as his condition is slowly but surely improving.

The Italian spent nine years at the club, joining in 1983 as a replacement for the iconic Dino Zoff, before departing in 1992.

During his time in Turin, Tacconi won all major trophies, including the European Cup in 1985 (which was the predecessor of the Champions League).

Nonetheless, the man himself believes that recovering from his life-threatening condition is his most important trophy.

“I have won everything in my career, but this is the most important trophy,” said Tacconi as told by Il Secolo XIX via ilBianconero.

“I hardly remember anything. I understand that my condition had been extremely bad, but it’s much better now.”

On the other hand, the Juventus legend offered his brief input on the club’s recent dealings. Apparently, he rejoiced for Paul Pogba’s return and is also happy to see the back of Paulo Dybala.

“Pogba is back at Juve, a great player. Thank goodness Dybala has gone away.”