Juventus have been told they must at least try to enter the battle for the services of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 26-year-old is coming off what many consider the best season of his career, especially after helping PSG clinch their first-ever Champions League trophy. And yet, the goalkeeper was omitted from the squad ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, which the Ligue 1 giants won on penalty shootouts.

Donnarumma has been rejecting the club’s contract renewal offers, and the situation suddenly erupted in recent weeks.

PSG decided to bring in Lucas Chevalier and hand him the starting gloves, while the Italian custodian has been completely omitted from Luis Enrique’s plans, with the management eager to sell him this summer to prevent him from leaving as a free agent next summer.

Stefano Tacconi would like to see Donnarumma at Juventus

This situation unsurprisingly drew the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, but Manchester City appear to be Gigio’s most concrete destination at the moment.

Nevertheless, Juventus have been closely monitoring the Euro 2020 hero since his days at Milan, so Tacconi firmly believes that his former employers must at least try their luck.

“Why not? Given the conditions, I’d give it a try,” said the legendary Juventus goalkeeper in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“However, we must also understand how strong the competition from Man City will be and the costs of the operation, because I understand that the Bianconeri don’t have a big budget this summer.

“It’s hard to quantify, but someone like Donnarumma definitely helps the cause. When you have a top goalkeeper who performs miracles over an entire season, he can make the difference.

“He’s one of the best in the world in his position, but he’s often been criticised in the past: he has a few flaws.”

Nevertheless, Juventus appear to be satisfied with their current No.1, Michele Di Gregorio, who was one of the club’s best signings from the previous summer.