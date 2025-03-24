Juventus are bracing themselves for a tactical revolution over the next few days, as Igor Tudor is expected to immediately implement his own ideas.

The Bianconeri have decided to sack Thiago Motta on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to halt the club’s shocking mid-season collapse. The Italian Brazilian manager was expected to oversee a three-year project, but couldn’t quite connect with the players, the fanbase or even the hierarchy.

Therefore, an increasingly isolated Motta was finally put out of his misery, making way for Tudor and his almost contrasting style of management.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Croatian manager will introduce several tactical changes which can be summarised by three major bullet points.

First of all, Tudor will navigate away from Motta’s favourite 4-2-3-1 and its derivatives by opting for a vastly different formation. The 46-year-old has often used a three-man backline, and he’s unlikely to make an exception at this stage.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Although the squad has been built to play with four at the back, Tudor should be able to find the right personnel for this favourite tactical system. Federico Gatti, Renato Veiga, Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly will be vying for the three spots at the back, while Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah should be the natural options for the wingback slots.

Second, the new manager will be looking to build the team around Kenan Yildiz whose role has been decreased as of late, and even remained on the bench for the duration of the 0-3 defeat in Florence. The Turkish teenager will likely operate as an attacking midfielder with a license to roam all over the pitch.

Finally, the pink newspaper expects Tudor to play with two strikers, thus allowing Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic to play side by side rather than alternate between them.