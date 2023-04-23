“Tactical lesson to Allegri.” Journalist reacts to Juventus loss to Napoli

Napoli’s late 1-0 win against Juventus this evening means they have completed a double over the Bianconeri.

The Partenopei edged out their hosts in a league game that was full of drama, as Juve had a goal disallowed before the visitors scored a shocking late winner.

It has been a tough season for Juve, but Napoli has been superb as they scored five times against the Bianconeri in the reverse fixture.

They scored six times over both games against the Black and Whites, which is remarkable and Rai journalist Enrico Varriale says Luciano Spallette schooled Max Allegri in both matches.

He said via Tuttojuve: “The real penalty for Juventus has given him, so far, Napoli: -6 points and -6 goals in 2 games dominated. Also, at the Stadium Spalletti he gives a tactical lesson to Allegri.”.

Juve FC Says

Napoli has been superb this year and it is very easy to see that it is their year and they have deserved it.

We had lost back-to-back league games and had to win that match, but it never happened for us.

The boys must get back to winning in the next league game. Otherwise, we will struggle to keep our top-four spot.