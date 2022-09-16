Takeaways from Juve’s dooming defeat to Benfica: Part-time footballers (Opinion)

First of all, kudos for Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene for significantly lowering the wage bill since taking over just over a year ago.

However, there seems to be a clause in some secret collective agreement between the club and the squad which states that the players only have to perform for 20 minutes or so (of their choosing) from the total 90.

For what feels like the umpteenth time this season, Juventus took the lead while looking inspired during the opening stages of the match, only to expectedly fade away as the minutes progressed while looking unmotivated, lost and without a shred of character.

At this point, is it worth celebrating a Juventus goal? Now surely it has become a rare occurrence these days, but what’s the point, really? Either VAR steals the joy away or our players press the self-destruct button. Regardless of the cause, damnation feels inevitable.

At the end of the day, we’re yet to register a single point from two Champions League fixtures, and our chances of reaching the knockout stages are hanging by a thread.

And to be fair, we have no business whatsoever in the tournament’s advanced stages. Benfica isn’t a perfect team by any means, but despite its weaknesses, the Iberians are better equipped and much more deserving of a spot in the final 16.

While the resilient Eagles grit their teeth and maintained their composure after going down, our players simply don’t possess the right mentality to don the historic black and white jersey nor do they have enough determination to give their all for the cause. Sadly.

Here are some other random takeaways from our miserable European night: